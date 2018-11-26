Desert AIDS Project hosted a season–opening cocktail party for Partners for Life at the Steve Chase-designed home of John Weaver and Marty Meekins in Thunderbird Heights. The view of the Coachella Valley was only one aspect of the spectacular that wowed the 400 guests.

Formerly known as 100 Women, Partners for Life brings together the best minds and ideas to support programs and services provided by Desert AIDS Project. This group advocates and fundraises to support patients and clients, ensuring that the door remains open for compassionate care.

DAP board member Barbara Keller welcomed guests, and DAP CEO David Brinkman spoke about the state of care and the role guests could play.

Lulus California Bistro served hors d’oeuvres and beverages throughout the evening.