Contour Dermatology’s May Day of Beauty Benefits Desert Cancer Foundation

Contour Dermatology’s approach to patient care is to offer them the best of both worlds – medically and cosmetically. Medical patients are seen with an eye for what will provide the best cosmetic result, and cosmetic patients focus on improving their appearance based on a solid medical foundation and proven technology.

Contour Dermatology had the opportunity to celebrate both aspects of the practice in mid-May. Their “Day of Beauty” event, a week-long virtual event culminating in an in-person event on May 15, benefitted Desert Cancer Foundation during Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

Guests enjoyed the colorful pop art theme and had the opportunity to watch several live cosmetic treatments, including CoolSculpting, VelaShape III, Dermapen, Profound microneedling and a facial filler injection, lower eyelid surgery and under chin liposuction procedure performed by Dr. Timothy Jochen.

Contour Dermatology donated $15,000 to support the work of the Desert Cancer Foundation, which provides financial assistance for cancer care patients who otherwise could not afford cancer treatments.

Contour Dermatology diagnoses about 2,000 cases of skin cancer annually, including about 100 cases of malignant melanoma.

