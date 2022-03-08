Room to Grow

“From the very beginning, our city council anticipated we would want to effortlessly integrate the cannabis industry into the health and wellness foundation already built here over decades thanks to our small boutique hotels,” says Wilms. “The biggest difference in melding cannabis and hospitality/tourism is that guests will soon be able to legally purchase and consume cannabis at those hotels. Maybe it’s edibles, maybe it’s vaping, maybe it’s your traditional joint. But they’ll be able to do all of that in a legitimate setting.”

Each accommodation will, of course, be limited to those 21 and over, and alcohol sale and use will be prohibited on premises offering cannabis. The first such property could be welcoming overnighters as early as spring 2022. From there, the desert sky’s the limit. “We don’t have a cap on the number of cannabis hotels that can operate in the city,” stresses Wilms.

While the deputy city manager points out that the income directly derived from these newly licensed resorts’ pot offerings is limited to taxation on their retail figures, it’s clear that transient occupancy tax levels are sure to rise as well, since countless cannabis habitués will choose to book a stay in Desert Hot Springs as opposed to sojourning at less accommodating accommodations.

In addition, Desert Hot Springs is venturing into the arena of performance spaces devoted to onsite retail cannabis sales and use — a first for our nation. “We do not permit standalone lounges,” clarifies Wilms. “There’s an entertainment component at the root of the idea.”