Virtual Music

The seventh season of Desert Hot Springs Classical Concerts launches at the end of February with a series of five online concerts available to audiences between February and May. Concerts will be broadcast online every other Sunday at 4 p.m., and each concert will have an encore broadcast the following week.

No tickets or reservations are required, but audience members are encouraged to donate online to support the concert series.

“In recent years, Desert Hot Springs Classical Concerts has presented dozens of free community concerts throughout Desert Hot Springs, featuring performers from the Coachella Valley and Greater Los Angeles, and even places farther afield such as Massachusetts, Washington, Wisconsin…and even Scotland, Canada, and Argentina” says founder and artistic director, Danny Holt. “Our sixth season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, but we decided it was important to forge ahead in 2021. We have been humbled and inspired by the unique challenges of connecting audiences with music during a pandemic, and we think our online concerts are a creative solution that the audience will enjoy.”

Five concert videos were recorded in the fall of 2019, mostly in outdoor locations in Desert Hot Springs. “We felt it was meaningful to have artists come here to Desert Hot Springs and record performances at iconic locations like Cabot’s Pueblo Museum. And the ability to do a professional multi-camera shoot means that the audience gets a more wide-ranging and intimate experience than they might in a more traditional concert setting,” says Holt.