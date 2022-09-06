Desert Hot Springs: Where to Eat

There’s desert modern, and then there’s desert authentic — the kind of dusty, no-nonsense joints with dark walls and hay barrels that specialize in ice-cold beer and hearty roadside-style burgers. Dillon’s Burgers & Beers in Desert Hot Springs falls into the latter category and, known for late-night live music, has been a fixture on the scene since 1946. (People still talk about the time The Doors played here.) In addition to traditional burger patties, they prepare chicken and veggie options.

Homestyle Indian cooking abounds at ITS Taste of India in Desert Hot Springs. Though there are plenty of chicken and lamb entrées, the locally loved place is also a mecca for the meat-free set. Familiar items like cauliflower-and-potato aloo gobhi and samosas pair with veggie-stuffed naan selections.

