Desert Jet Center Celebrates Executive Aviation Terminal and Hangar FBO Facility

Riverside County 4th District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez and Desert Jet Owner Jim McCool were present when Desert Jet Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of it Aviation Terminal and Hangar FBO Facility at the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport in Thermal. Several local elected officials and representatives of the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce were among the speakers and presenters at the event.

Desert Jet CEO Jared Fox noted, “Desert Jet Center has transformed the face of the Jacqueline Cochran Airport, bringing new investment, new technology, and a state-of-the-art centerpiece building. The stunning first-class facility is commensurate with the five-star service they have provided their clientele with for years. They are well-positioned to continue as the premier FBO, charter, and maintenance company in Southern California for many years to come.”

Desert Jet Center is a world-class independent FBO serving the needs of the business and general aviation community. They offers hangar space that accommodates aircraft as large as the Gulfstream G650 and Global 6000, jet maintenance provided by the onsite FAA Part 145 repair station, FAA-compliant aircraft detailing, and NATA-certified Customer Service Representatives on staff.

Desert Jet

56-600 Invader Blvd., Thermal

800-338-5876

desertjet.com