Then, in 2012, Arch decided to close Thorny Theater. Naturally, he offered the space to Jim and Paul. With only 43 seats, however, there was no way to break even, much less earn a profit, so they declined.

Patrons expressed concern about the loss of the iconic theater. They wanted a place to explore themes important to the LGBTQ+ community. Jim and Paul accepted the challenge of continuing Thorny Theater’s legacy. With the help of a property manager friend, the two took over the restaurant formerly known as The Commissary. They now had a stage and revenue to produce.

They began with a review, Dirty Little Showtunes, which twists familiar pop Broadway songs with humorous lyrics. Originally slated for a seven-week run, the music and comedy struck a chord in audiences. It held over for 24 weeks, setting a new record for longevity in non-profit productions. It also established Desert Rose Playhouse as an attraction for residents and tourists, gay and gay-friendly, alike.

That success helped them to survive the first season’s low attendance of Stephen Sondheim’s Marry Me a Little and Joe Orton’s Entertaining Mr. Sloane. Once again, the pair dug deep into their own pockets to keep the doors open. Eventually, they paid themselves back as production revenue increased.

“We decided to stay in the space,” Jim says. “It’s not a typical theater. It’s more like a nightclub. It is an excellent space to produce and present plays, small musicals, cabarets and concerts, even dance recitals.”

In recent years, Desert Rose Playhouse has earned broader attention. In 2014, they were honored with a PS Pride award for Organization of the Year. Earned not only for their gay positive productions that appeal to a wide audience, the award acknowledged Desert Rose Playhouse for sharing space with local non-profit LGBTQ+ and gay-friendly organizations. Of special note was their donation of show tickets to the Desert AIDS Project.

Jim explains. “We provide 20 tickets a week to the Project, which has amounted to over $84,000 since we began. We just wanted to give people the opportunity to see our work, but being recognized was lovely.”

For more information on Desert Rose Playhouse, and to purchase tickets to its current production, Suddenly Last Summer, visit desertroseplayhouse.org or call 760-202-3000.