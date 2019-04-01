Messing With Traditional Marriage

Love, Sex, and the I.R.S. is a show Desert Theatreworks presented in 2016. What initially drew you to the material, and what led you to revisit it this season?

Originally, I chose the show as part of the 2016 season while we were at the Joslyn Center in Palm Desert. I generally chose simply-staged comedies with lower budgets for the summer to attract locals during the off season. The play was a surprise hit, and many of our audience members asked us to bring it back during the main season as many of them were unable to attend the summer production.

The show is often described as a cross between Three’s Company and Married With Children. What is it about 1970s-1980s humor that still resonates with us today?

The play challenges the idea of gender, social acceptance, and traditional marriage all blended up in the guise of a slapstick comedy. And it did this in the late 1970s when it was unheard of for a play. These were underlying issues that the playwrights were challenging their audience with back then, and now the play nostalgically reminds us of how far we have come.

Tell us about your cast.

Our audiences will recognize everyone in the cast from previous DTW shows, with the exception of our I.R.S. man, Mr. Spinner, played by Dave Kulvete who is making his DTW debut. Tiffani LoBue and Ed Lefkowitz are reprising their roles from the first production of this show. Everyone in the cast [which also includes Steve McMillen, Tessa Walker, Lee Padick, Christine Michele, and Art Healey] was hand-picked for their comedic timing, and I couldn’t be happier with how the show’s turning out.