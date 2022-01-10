Still “Crazy” About Patsy Cline

Singer Patsy Cline was tragically killed in a plane crash in 1962, but her music has outlived her for nearly 60 years. Her 1961 song in particular, Crazy, has been recognized by generations who likely know nothing about the singer.

That was one reason why Lance Phillips-Martinez, the artistic director at Desert TheatreWorks, chose the 1988 musical, Always … Patsy Cline, to open the theater groups’ 2022 season at the India Performing Arts Center. The play opened last weekend and runs through Feb. 6.

“What I'm fascinated by, she was only 30 years old when she died, but she has made such an impact ,” says Phillips-Martinez. “The play has Patsy's music, but it tells the story of her friendship with Louise Seger, which is a true story. We've presented it much more as this dramatic and beautiful story of friendship as a play. If you took all the music out, it would still work. The music is just peppering and making it better.”