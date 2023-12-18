Desert Town Hall Lineup Includes Notable Speakers

Desert Town Hall speakers.
Get ready for a season of intellectual exploration and stimulating conversations as Desert Town Hall proudly announces its lineup for 2024. This season promises to be an extraordinary journey into the minds of some of the world’s most influential thinkers and continues a rich tradition of bringing thought-provoking speakers to our community.
Admiral James Stavridis Sets Sail on Jan. 21
Kicking off the series on Jan. 21 is Admiral James Stavridis, a highly decorated military leader and former NATO Supreme Allied Commander. Join us as Admiral Stavridis shares his unparalleled insights into global security, leadership, and the challenges that shape our world. His captivating stories and strategic wisdom will leave attendees inspired and informed.
Tech Expert David Pogue Takes the Stage on February 8
On Feb. 8, enjoy the wit and wisdom of renowned tech expert, author, and Emmy-winning CBS News correspondent, David Pogue. Pogue will unravel the mysteries of Artificial Intelligence and the ever-evolving world of technology. From the latest gadgets to the future of innovation, the evening promises an entertaining and enlightening ride through the digital landscape.
March 4 Brings Michael Oren: Historian, Diplomat, Visionary
Mark your calendars for March 4, as Desert Town Hall welcomes distinguished historian and former Israeli ambassador to the United States, Michael Oren. Oren’s unique perspective on history, diplomacy, and the Middle East provide an invaluable lens to the complexities of today’s headlines.
Karl Rove Takes the Stage on April 1
Political strategist and commentator Karl Rove will close out the series on April 1. Known for his strategic brilliance and deep political insights, Rove will delve into the intricacies of the political landscape and share his perspective on the 2024 Presidential election. Plan to be engaged, enlightened, and perhaps challenged as Rove takes the stage to cap off this unforgettable season.
Desert Town Hall 2024 promises a diverse and dynamic lineup of speakers, each bringing a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities that define our world. Be part of the conversation that shapes the future.
Reserve your seat for an unforgettable journey into the minds that shape our world. Series tickets include all four speakers: Emerald Select $425, Reserved $650, Dinner $1,400, Diamond $2,500.
For more information, call 760-610-2852 or visit deserttownhall.org.