Desert Town Hall Lineup Includes Notable Speakers

Get ready for a season of intellectual exploration and stimulating conversations as Desert Town Hall proudly announces its lineup for 2024. This season promises to be an extraordinary journey into the minds of some of the world’s most influential thinkers and continues a rich tradition of bringing thought-provoking speakers to our community.

Admiral James Stavridis Sets Sail on Jan. 21

Kicking off the series on Jan. 21 is Admiral James Stavridis, a highly decorated military leader and former NATO Supreme Allied Commander. Join us as Admiral Stavridis shares his unparalleled insights into global security, leadership, and the challenges that shape our world. His captivating stories and strategic wisdom will leave attendees inspired and informed.

Tech Expert David Pogue Takes the Stage on February 8

On Feb. 8, enjoy the wit and wisdom of renowned tech expert, author, and Emmy-winning CBS News correspondent, David Pogue. Pogue will unravel the mysteries of Artificial Intelligence and the ever-evolving world of technology. From the latest gadgets to the future of innovation, the evening promises an entertaining and enlightening ride through the digital landscape.