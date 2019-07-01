A Model Life

This beautiful Mediterranean-style residence offered by Desert Vintage Realty is a former Toll Brothers model so it comes with all the special upgrades and finishes you might imagine, including marble floors, custom carpet, crown moulding, and a sophisticated color palette throughout the home. But the custom details actually begin outdoors before you even enter the four-bedroom, 4.25-bathroom, over 3,800-square-foot house. You’ll pass through a wrought iron gate into a lushly landscaped courtyard with water features in two separate reflecting pools.

Indoors, you’ll be immediately captivated by the private, panoramic views of the desert, the Santa Rosa Mountains, and the PGA West Greg Norman Golf Course—the only Greg Norman-designed course in the Coachella Valley. The open floor plan includes a great room with vaulted cathedral ceilings, a wet bar, and a double-sided fireplace clad in flagstone that also faces the sitting room of the master suite; a formal dining room; a large kitchen with a breakfast nook, Sub-Zero and GE appliances, a center island with cooktop, and granite countertops; and a home theatre with surround sound.

The master en-suite is outfitted with granite countertops and a generous-sized jetted tub, both with limestone trim; a walk-in shower with glass block; travertine marble floors; and a separate sit-down vanity area. The home’s other bathrooms have similar high-end finishes. There’s also a casita with its own separate entrance that contains an en-suite bathroom and two closets.