You could experience Desert X in one day, but the rush to all the art installations across the Coachella Valley and down to the Salton Sea would leave little time to consider their messages. We suggest a two-day approach with these routes:
NORTHWEST
Start at the Stonehenge-like Dive-In by Superflex at Homme-Adams Park in Palm Desert, then head to Pia Camil’s Lover’s Rainbow, across from The Atrium in Rancho Mirage. Head north on Gene Autry Trail, where you’ll see a billboard installation by Native American artist Cara Romero, to Kathleen Ryan’s Ghost Palm in Desert Hot Springs; L.A. artist Julian Hoeber also has installations nearby. Then see Nancy Baker Cahill’s augmented reality installation, Revolutions, by the windmills on Indian Canyon Drive, and cut over to Highway 111 to see Sterling Ruby’s Specter and John Gerrard’s digital simulation, Western Flag.
PHOTOGRAPH BY NALANI HERNANDEZ-MELO
Iván Argote stands atop his work, A Point of View.
SOUTHEAST
Go straight to the Salton Sea, where you’ll find Iván Argote’s A Point of View, Eric Mack’s Halter, Cecilia Bengolea’s Mosquito Net, Nancy Baker Cahill’s augmented reality Margin of Error, and Steve Badgett and Chris Taylor’s Terminal Lake Exploration Platform. Then go north into Coachella to see local artist Armando Lerma’s water tank mural, Visit Us in the Shape of Clouds, and on to Indio for Gary Simmons’ Recapturing Memories of the Black Ark.
Desert X is on display through April 21. For driving directions and program information, download the Desert X app or visit desertx.org.