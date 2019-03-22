SOUTHEAST

Go straight to the Salton Sea, where you’ll find Iván Argote’s A Point of View, Eric Mack’s Halter, Cecilia Bengolea’s Mosquito Net, Nancy Baker Cahill’s augmented reality Margin of Error, and Steve Badgett and Chris Taylor’s Terminal Lake Exploration Platform. Then go north into Coachella to see local artist Armando Lerma’s water tank mural, Visit Us in the Shape of Clouds, and on to Indio for Gary Simmons’ Recapturing Memories of the Black Ark.

Desert X is on display through April 21. For driving directions and program information, download the Desert X app or visit desertx.org.