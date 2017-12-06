In October, founder Susan Davis announced the event will return in February 2019 with artistic director Neville Wakefield, two new co-curators (Amanda Hunt, director of education and public programs at Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, and Matthew Schum, an L.A.-based writer and curator), and new executive director Jenny Gil, who was director of exhibitions at Faena Art in Miami Beach.

At the time of this Desert X announcement, the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians revealed its plan to build a massive cultural center and spa complex in downtown Palm Springs. The site includes a new home for the Agua Caliente Cultural Museum with 48,000 square feet of exhibition space, an education center, and a garden. The architecture of the museum’s domed lobby resembles a traditional Cahuilla basket.

Coachella Valley Repertory, better known as CVRep, announced its impending move from its 86-seat theater at The Atrium in Rancho Mirage to the 220-seat former IMAX movie theater in Cathedral City, which markets the town as a place “Where art lives.”

In this issue, we ask CVRep founder and artistic director Ron Celona about the company’s distinctive programming, growing conservancy, youth outreach, and a bigger, better stage to call home. We also harness Jamie Kabler’s enthusiasm for his star-studded Rancho Mirage Writers Festival, preview the Leonard Bernstein centennial performances at McCallum Theatre and the eye-popping exhibition of Andy Warhol prints at Palm Springs Art Museum, and point you to the best music and film festivals in the desert.

It’s an exciting time for the arts in the Coachella Valley. No wonder everybody wants in on it.

