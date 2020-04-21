Desert X Offers Support to SoCal Visual Artists

The Desert X Board has established an emergency relief fund to support visual artists living in Southern California. The initiative, funded by the Desert X Board and team, will provide emergency grants to artists whose economic well-being has been affected by lockdown, exhibition and museum closures, and loss of commissions and employment as a result of global efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

One-time unrestricted cash grants of $1,000 will be distributed on a rolling basis until all monies have been awarded. Visual artists working in various mediums who are living in Southern California, including the Coachella Valley and desert environs are invited to apply online now.

“At this critical time working artists need an easily-accessible route to financial assistance”, said Desert X Founder and President Susan L. Davis. “I am especially touched that the Desert X Board and members of our team have come together with kindness, generosity and a desire to provide vital support.”

Individuals and organizations are invited to donate to the Desert X Artist Relief Fund so that grants can be provided to a greater number of Southern California artists in need. The newly-established relief initiative has secured in excess of $34,000 to date, over and above donations made for the forthcoming 2021 edition of Desert X, and is expected to grow with new donations. Fully tax-deductible gifts can be made to Desert X.

Artists are invited to submit applications online.

Guidelines for the Desert X Board Artist Relief Fund include:

All applicants must apply online and submit the following:

● A CV and examples of a sustained commitment to their artistic career, including exhibition history and arts education.

● Verification of current residence in Southern California (Imperial, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties).

● Proof of direct financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, i.e. an exhibition or commercial opportunity cancelled, supplemental income to support artistic practice ceased, etc.

● Proof of being at least 21 years of age, and a U.S. citizen, permanent resident or green card holder.

Complete instructions and guidelines can be found at desertx.org.