Designer Patrick Dragonette Welcomes You to El Paseo Showroom

After more than 20 years on the Los Angeles design scene, designer Patrick Dragonette and his partner Charles relocated their eponymous showroom to El Paseo Boulevard in 2020. Dragonette Limited showcases an extensive collection of items personally collected by Dragonette. Filling the exquisite 5,000-square-foot showroom is an impressive mix of important midcentury designer furniture along with some contemporary lines, fine China and crystal, home accessories, and important artworks in various mediums. “Anything and everything in the showroom … I would put in my own home,” says Patrick.

A well-versed student of William Haines, Dragonette is the go-to source for designers around the world seeking Haines’ work, with the most extensive collection on the market on display at the Palm Desert showroom.

Dragonette is an accomplished interior designer who has completed several important commissions including curating an astonishing collection of mid-century pieces for a Hal Levitt house in Trousdale Estates. Dragonette Limited has been featured in Architectural Digest, AD Italia, Palm Springs Life, California Home, Effect Magazine, and television interviews.

73710 El Paseo

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-283-0404

dragonetteltd.com