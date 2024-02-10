Designer Restores E. Stewart Williams Home in Palm Springs

Joshua Smith likes a change of scenery. The namesake of Joshua Smith Home & Design likes change across the board, as long as it’s done the right way.

Splitting his time between Palm Springs, New York, and Vermont, Smith is something of a chameleon. He has renovated his own career several times, beginning in real estate and then leaving behind the lucrative work to pursue his education in interior design at age 30. After interning for interior designer Steven Gambrel in New York City, Smith hung his own virtual shingle and started designing homes around the country.

His practice weaves interior design and personal development, combining them in a single focus: blissful living. “Our homes are our sanctuaries,” Smith says. “It’s where we go to connect with ourselves, to our loved ones, to the divine, however you choose to define that. It’s our place to retreat to when we’ve experienced difficult things that we must process and feel.”