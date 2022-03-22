Savory Devils

Caviar and petals at Bar Cecil.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY NATE ABBOTT
Deviled eggs are not just a thing of Betty Crocker’s cookbook past. The popular stuffed finger food — which earned its devilish name in the 18th century for being highly seasoned — has become a celebrated menu staple at restaurants across the Coachella Valley. These are some of the best in the desert.
Heirloom Craft Kitchen
Indio
You may need a fork when you order the appetizer at this popular Indio restaurant.
A bountiful mound of chopped bacon, pickled jalapeños, and chive oil cover four perfectly plump deviled eggs. (While you’re at it, ask for extra napkins, too.) heirloomcraftkitchen.com
Bar Cecil
Palm Springs
Like everything else at this petite and stylish spot in South Palm Springs, the deviled eggs look like a work of art. Yolks from locally sourced eggs are mixed
with housemade aioli and topped with pickled mustard seeds, a sprig of fresh dill, and flower petals. Go all out with
Regiis Ova Royal caviar for an additional $35. barcecil.com
The Colony Club
Palm Springs
The chic eatery at Colony Palms Hotel dresses up their eggs with tarragon and dill and garnishes them with caviar, pickled mustard seeds, and a gherkin. This one will have you lifting your pinkly as you take a bite. colonypalmshotel.com
Gigi’s
Palm Springs
This trendy restaurant at V Palm Springs serves pink-hued eggs (stained using beet juice) filled with hollandaise mousse and dotted with smoked trout roe. Guests can order them on their own or as a part of The Whole Sha-Bang (which is every appetizer on the menu served on an elegant three-tier cake stand). gigispalmsprings.com
Rick’s Desert Grill
Palm Springs
The devils at this casual restaurant are as classic as it gets. You might as well be sitting in grandma’s kitchen, watching her mash yolks and dust the finished product with paprika. Just want one? You’re in luck: Diners receive a single, complimentary deviled egg as an amuse-bouche before their main course. ricksdesertgrill.com
RD RNNR
La Quinta
You won’t find deviled eggs on the menu at this restaurant in La Quinta. But ask your server, and they’ll give you the off-menu deviled egg special of the day. The eggs here change every two to four days, depending on which ingredients are available, and range in flavor from classic to honey-barbecue. roadrunnerlq.com