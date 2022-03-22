Savory Devils

Deviled eggs are not just a thing of Betty Crocker’s cookbook past. The popular stuffed finger food — which earned its devilish name in the 18th century for being highly seasoned — has become a celebrated menu staple at restaurants across the Coachella Valley. These are some of the best in the desert.

Heirloom Craft Kitchen

Indio

You may need a fork when you order the appetizer at this popular Indio restaurant.

A bountiful mound of chopped bacon, pickled jalapeños, and chive oil cover four perfectly plump deviled eggs. (While you’re at it, ask for extra napkins, too.) heirloomcraftkitchen.com