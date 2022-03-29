Devin Reynolds Grapples With the Desert

Even though some of the people that designed the imagery that I use in my work might be anonymous — maybe they worked for [an advertising] firm way back in the ’60s, and we might never be able to find out who actually put their hands down on that drafting table and drew that design — it’s still there in the work and allows for there to be a conversation across these different disciplines and time periods.

I think that is really important in my work. It keeps me engaged knowing that’s a part of the story. It’s not just me [in the piece].

Talk to me about the experience of sharing your work and watching it be interpreted, witnessing those connections between your art and the viewer.

I love it. A lot of artists that I encounter in conversation take the stance of not caring how somebody interacts or interprets their work — which is cool, but I’m definitely interested in how people feel about [my art].

[When my show] “Shattered Glass” was open at Jeffrey Deitch’s gallery in L.A., there were quite a few times when I went to the gallery and I had the chance to interact with people on a tour of the show. It’s incredible, the things that people saw in the work that I would’ve never thought that somebody could interpret in that way. You could have the utmost intention of meaning something one way, but then if you get five people to look at the painting, each person might think of [it] in a totally different way. That excites me.

If there is something that painting does do, I think that’s a part of it — allowing people to step outside of their immediate surroundings, context, or circumstances and see something different and, hopefully, challenge something, have some kind of visceral interaction. Otherwise, man, I would hate to do this if nobody cared.