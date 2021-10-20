Face the Music

Michael Shaw has seen many, many musicals. He’s performed in over 30 musicals. So it would only make sense that as the artistic director for the Coachella Valley’s Dezart Performs, he would have directed a musical by now.

Not so much.

But that’s about to change. After a challenging past year when all operations ceased due to the pandemic, Dezart Performs is ready to begin the theatre season with their very first musical to start off their 14th year.

“The running joke with us is that we’d never do a musical,” says Shaw, joking in regards to the troupe’s upcoming performance of Girlfriend, set to run Oct. 27-30 at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater. This will be their only use of the outdoor venue as the rest of the season will be their usual stage at the Pearl McManus Theater inside the Palm Springs Woman’s Club.