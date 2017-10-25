The Agua Caliente Cultural Museum celebrated 26 years at its annual Dinner in the Canyons Gala in the beautiful Andreas Canyon reservation site, the ancestral home of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians.

The Museum’s board of directors and Miss Agua Caliente, Khayman Cunningham, greeted guests on the red carpet, as they entered the historic site. The Pai-Nik-Tem clan of Birdsingers entertained guests with native music and dance during the sunset reception held amidst the scenic rock formations.

As the sun set guests were escorted into an oasis of beautifully lit palms for an elegant sit down dinner catered by Savories.

The evening’s honoree, Helen Beamer, opened the dinner with a Hawaiian song of prayer. Beamer has inspired people around the world to learn about Native cultures with her music.

Emcee Mike Everett, chief meteorologist for KMIR-TV, introduced the speakers for the evening. Mildred Brown, chairwoman of the Agua Caliente Cultural Museum Board of Directors, thanked the guests for their continued support for the past 26 years. This annual gala has evolved because of the board’s desire to raise funds to preserve their Tribal heritage.

Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indian Tribal Chairman, Jeff Grubbe had the pleasure of presenting the final plans for the new Agua Caliente Cultural Museum, slated to be completed in downtown Palm Springs in 2020. He commended Brown and her tenacious team for making this dream become a reality.

The evening concluded with a performance by Steven Rushingwind and the Native Groove. Rushingwind is a multiple award winning Native flute musician, whose music is defined as Native American, world beat, and Native fusion. His group included Nelson Rios, percussionist and co-founder of Native Groove; JC Hans, keyboardist; Brian Yedinak percussionist; and Thomas Matranga, guitar blues player.

