Dionne Warwick Shows Why She’s Still a Star

If you’re on Twitter, here’s something you likely already know: Dionne Warwick is the queen of everything she surveys.

There’s her illustrious career as a peerless song stylist who gave the world multiple timeless tunes, such as those 1960s sing-along staples “Don’t Make Me Over,” “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?” and “I Say a Little Prayer.” She became the voice of iconic songwriters Burt Bacharach and Hal David.

In 1985, her mega-hit collaboration with Elton John, Stevie Wonder, and Gladys Knight, “That’s What Friends Are For,” became an anthem and raised millions of dollars for amFAR, the American Foundation for AIDS Research. Along the way, she’s collected five Grammy Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.

In the early 1980s, Warwick hosted the weekly television musical series Solid Gold, which showcased live performances of the top songs of the era. In the 1990s, she hosted a series of popular infomercials for the Psychic Friends Network. Always the humanitarian, Warwick appeared on the TV series The Apprentice in 2011 to raise money for The Hunger Project.

Lately, it’s her tweets (or “twotes,” as she prefers to call them) that have caused her to resonate with a new (and mostly younger) audience, while reinforcing the admiration of her longtime fans. She famously asked actor Jake Gyllenhaal to return a scarf that belonged to his former girlfriend, another chart-topping singer, Taylor Swift. And her comical tweet to Chance the Rapper that asked him why he felt the need to refer to himself as a rapper if he really is one, has resulted in her newest single, “Nothing’s Impossible.” Her newfound popularity with Millennials and Zillennials even led to a cheeky appearance as herself on Saturday Night Live earlier this season.

If you need further convincing of her status as an entertainment immortal, Warwick will be fêted during a gala at Oscar’s on Dec. 7 and receive a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars on Dec. 8. Her desert tour will conclude with a concert date on Dec. 17 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.