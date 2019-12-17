Her Favorite Time of Year

You recently made some comments about being displeased with British vocalist Cilia Black’s covers of “Anyone Who Had A Heart” and other songs you recorded first. What was it that irked you?

It wasn’t really her fault, as her management literally heard me sing the song at the Olympia Theater in Paris, and as was being done especially in the UK at this time, the covering of American artist recordings, my recording of “Any One Who Had A Heart” was not given a chance to be heard. But, that’s show biz.

Your career flourished again in 1979 with the release of “I’ll Never Love This Way Again,” produced by longtime Palm Springs resident Barry Manilow. Tell us about that collaboration and your friendship with him.

Barry is a brilliant musician and recording artist that I am proud to call a friend. He was joy to work with.

In 1985, you recorded the benefit single “That’s What Friends Are For” with friends Gladys Knight, Stevie Wonder and Elton John, for AIDS research. What motivated you and did you expect it to become such a massive hit?

The song rings of hope, joy, and love of people generally, and it was wonderful to know how it was able to raise awareness to the disease running rampant at the time called AIDS. Gladys, Stevie, Elton and I all felt if our voices would be able to make a difference, we were all obliged to do so.

You were obviously very close with your cousin, Whitney Houston. What is the one thing you miss most about her?

Simply HER!

You’ve recorded several Christmas albums, the most recent of which was released this fall. What is about the holiday season that inspires you to express yourself musically?

I’ve only done two Christmas CDs, “The Voices of Christmas” being the second one. Christmas is my most favorite time of the year. It seems to be a time that the human qualities come out of people.

