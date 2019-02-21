Saks Fifth Avenue hosted the Fashion Week Divas at an elegant lunch prepared by Ruth’s Chris Steak House of Palm Desert. Upon arrival, the Divas were greeted with smiles and mimosa from the Saks team and were treated to complimentary mini makeup do-overs and exclusive peeks at upcoming jewelry lines and fashion.

Following the lunch, the Divas experienced a fashion show showcasing a variety of looks inspired by the upcoming Fashion Week El Paseo 2019 show lineup. The preview of the spring fashions was commentated by Dennis Flaig, general manager of Saks Fifth Avenue Palm Desert, and Susan Stein, fashion director and scene editor of Palm Springs Life.

Fashion Week El Paseo 2019 Diva sponsorship allows individuals the privilege of front row seats for all shows during Fashion Week, attendance to special events, and a wonderful camaraderie of like-minded fashion enthusiasts.