Easy to Spot

When you enter through vintage wooden gates at this Thunderbird Heights house, you come upon a garden sanctuary. The space is a fitting reminder of the architect who designed the home, Palm Springs architect Donald Wexler, who had a great appreciation for interacting with the outdoors as part of his designs.

Wexler changed the way people look at Palm Springs and surrounding desert cities. As Palm Springs architect Lance O’Donnell noted in a 2015 article in Palm Springs Life on Wexler’s passing, “…his modernist training served him as well in the 1940s as it did in 2015.”

The home was built in 1980 for Herman Kassinger, one of the largest builders of single-family homes in Canada. At one point, 1 out of every 15 homes built in Oshawa, a city in Ontario, had been constructed by his company. In 1978, Kassinger developed and built several upscale communities in Palm Springs, and he helped revitalize the downtown with his Bank of Palm Springs Shopping Centre. He passed away in 2004, but his legacy lives on through the Herman Kassinger Foundation which he founded in 1980.