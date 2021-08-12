Easy to Spot

Classic wooden gate takes you into a garden sanctuary at this Thunderbird Heights home for sale in Rancho Mirage.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY BENNION DEVILLE HOMES
When you enter through vintage wooden gates at this Thunderbird Heights house, you come upon a garden sanctuary. The space is a fitting reminder of the architect who designed the home, Palm Springs architect Donald Wexler, who had a great appreciation for interacting with the outdoors as part of his designs.
Wexler changed the way people look at Palm Springs and surrounding desert cities. As Palm Springs architect Lance O’Donnell noted in a 2015 article in Palm Springs Life on Wexler’s passing, “…his modernist training served him as well in the 1940s as it did in 2015.”
The home was built in 1980 for Herman Kassinger, one of the largest builders of single-family homes in Canada. At one point, 1 out of every 15 homes built in Oshawa, a city in Ontario, had been constructed by his company. In 1978, Kassinger developed and built several upscale communities in Palm Springs, and he helped revitalize the downtown with his Bank of Palm Springs Shopping Centre. He passed away in 2004, but his legacy lives on through the Herman Kassinger Foundation which he founded in 1980.
A double-door entry into the house unveils commanding views of the mountains and surrounding property. Currently up for sale, this property is on one of the highest streets in guard gated Thunderbird Heights. The .60 acre lot showcases Wexler trademarks like the use of steel and glass and overhangs supported by "spider leg" posts.
Floor to ceiling glass in the open living area featuring a fireplace and bar give away the home’s expansiveness at more than 5,300 square feet. Two bathrooms, two large walk-in closets, a cedar closet and separate den/office area looking to the private inner garden are part of the primary bedroom wing.
True to the time it was built, the large centralized kitchen is shielded from the other communal areas of the home. Floor to ceiling windows on two sides let the dining area breath while also creating an intimate experience. Flanking the kitchen is another den that s connected to the outdoor living vignettes and barbecue.
The main house also has two other guest suites, a powder room, and large interior laundry area. A on bedroom guest house is attached to the property and offers a private living area and separate entrance.
For more information, contact Patrick Jordan or Stewart Smith at PS Properties of Bennion Deville Homes, 2465 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Suite 605, Palm Springs, 310-339-8092 or 760-898-1544, patrick@patrickstewartproperties.com or stewart@patrickstewartproperties.com.
