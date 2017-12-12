The Muses & Patroness Circle, a women’s fundraising and leadership group for the McCallum Theatre, held its annual Muses Tea at the home of philanthropist Donna Macmillan.

Nearly 300 women spent the afternoon enjoying Macmillan’s whimsical and important art collection while noshing on elegant bites from Carousel Catering. Guests gathered under Macmillan’s neon “Happy” sign (created by Tim Noble and Sue Webster of London), which illuminates the doorway to her expansive mountain scenery.

President Mary Latta and Membership Chairman Barbara Klein graciously welcomed guests and introduced McCallum President/CEO Mitch Gershenfeld, who thanked the group’s members for their hard work and dedication toward helping the theater become financially stable.

Founded in March 1988 by Erna Schulhofer, the Muses & Patroness Circle originally included such distinguished philanthropists as Leonore Annenberg, Betty Ford, and Dolores Hope. The organization’s purpose is to support the McCallum so that it can attain its highest potential in providing enrichment, entertainment, and education for the community. Since its inception, The Muses & Patroness Circle has raised and contributed more than $5 million from annual dues and fundraising events.

McCallum Theatre

73000 Fred Waring Drive

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-340-2787

mccallumtheatre.com