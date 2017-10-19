When the costume and set designer at Palm Canyon Theatre took on Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, they knew the play created the biggest questions of their careers: How do you include a life-sized tour bus onstage and create as many as 120 costumes with 40 headpieces from scratch?

“We’ve tried to stay true to the original movie from 1994,”says set designer Allan Jensen. “Yet onstage, we’ve had to work within our limitations.”

The 16-foot, 800-pound bus takes four to five people to maneuver around the stage, yet is fully equipped with headlights, rubber wheels, a bumper and a ladder on the back. It was all made with lightweight wood, PVC piping, and foam. Yet, it has to be strong enough to hold the weight of an actor roving on top.

VIDEO: Set designer Allan Jensen show how the bus will look on stage. (Video by Marcia Gawecki)