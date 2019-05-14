Water, Featured

Danny Zhou and his wife, Sherri, didn’t flinch at the fact that their bathtub required a crane for placement. When they designed and built their Rancho Mirage home — which broke ground in 2015 and required 22 months of careful planning to complete — the 8-foot-long tub was only one of many custom elements that needed some heavy lifting.

“We wanted to bring tropical living in a contemporary style to the desert,” Zhou explains. “The original design of the master bathroom put the bathtub inside the bathroom. But we tried to figure out something unique and more natural, and we came up with this inside-outside combination.”

The immense boulder traveled from Northern California to be carved and set down in the Zhous’ backyard. There, the vessel is generally shaded from the sun and tucked in the privacy of a modern minimalist pergola. Its elegant looks and organic fit for the space might undersell its size. “It’s a big stone,” Zhou confirms. “You can fit four people in there.” After a swim in the expansive pool that sits in the middle of the home, his kids love to jump in the tub as a fun way to rinse off. More than a mere toy, the tub also has a romantic side, providing a cool sanctuary on a summer’s night.