Downtown Indio’s Encore Coffee Offers Coffee and Music

Encore grinds locally roasted coffee beans from Coachella Valley Coffee Co. and serves a selection of tea from La Quinta’s Cali Rosina Tea & Chocolate. I opted for an iced chai latte with oat milk — one of the best I’ve had.

The shop’s interior infuses a dash of desert charm into its modern aesthetic. Warm-toned walls create a cozy and intimate space for customers to kick back and hang out. My favorite thing about the space is the lighting. Large windows let the natural sunlight pour in for a bright and vibrant space.