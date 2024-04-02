Downtown Indio’s Encore Coffee Offers Coffee and Music

Encore Coffee in downtown Indio.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY MOLLIE KIMBERLING
Is there any better way to start your day than sipping a fresh-brewed latte from a local coffee shop? I recently visited Encore Coffee, a new spot in downtown Indio — it’s part coffeehouse, part music venue — and was amazed by the drinks and the hospitality. When I stepped through the door, smiles and the sweet smell of espresso immediately drew me into the space.
Iced coffee.
Encore grinds locally roasted coffee beans from Coachella Valley Coffee Co. and serves a selection of tea from La Quinta’s Cali Rosina Tea & Chocolate. I opted for an iced chai latte with oat milk — one of the best I’ve had.
The shop’s interior infuses a dash of desert charm into its modern aesthetic. Warm-toned walls create a cozy and intimate space for customers to kick back and hang out. My favorite thing about the space is the lighting. Large windows let the natural sunlight pour in for a bright and vibrant space.
As the sun sets, this coffeehouse transforms into a music venue with live performances and craft beer. It hosts regular concerts and late-night comedy shows. Check out Encore’s Instagram for lineups.