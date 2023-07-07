Dr. Harry Marshak Describes the Different Types of Eye Procedures

What is recovering from lower eyelid surgery like?

Recovery from a lower eyelid surgery varies among patients depending on multiple factors including age, health, genetics and previous surgery. It is common for patients to develop bruising and swelling, the majority of the swelling goes away in two to three weeks, but some swelling can last for a longer period of time as every patient heals at different rates depending on age and skin type.

Heavy physical activity and sports are not recommended for the first week after surgery, however, normal activity (walking, shopping) is permitted. There are usually no bandages and showering is permitted the day after surgery. I will personally see you frequently in the post-operative period to monitor your healing and ensure you are on course.