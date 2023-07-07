Dr. Harry Marshak Describes the Different Types of Eye Procedures

Why choose an oculoplastic facial (oculofacial) surgeon?
An Oculoplastic Surgeon must be board certified in Ophthalmology and eye surgery first. The surgeon then undergoes extensive training in a 2-year fellowship in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery of the eyelids, eye socket, tear ducts and all the structures of the face. That’s why an Oculoplastic Surgeon has extensive expertise in making sure patients eyelids look natural and function as they should to protect the eye.
What is a lower blepharoplasty?
A lower blepharoplasty, also known as a lower eyelid surgery, involves the removal of excess skin and fatty tissue that cause undereye bags. The goal of lower eyelid surgery is to create a natural, non-surgical, more youthful and rested appearance to the face.
How is a lower blepharoplasty done?
When performing a lower eyelid surgery I access the fat pads that cause the under-eye bag by using a transconjunctival blepharoplasty. This involves making an incision on the inside of the lower eyelid (the side facing the eyeball). This avoids leaving a scar on the lower lid and decreases the amount of scar tissue formation that can occur with time. The fat is then conservatively removed or re-positioned to create a younger, more refreshed expression while avoiding a sunken-in or hollow appearance to the space below the eyes. The lid is then tightened, if necessary, by placing sutures in the outer corner of the lid.
What is recovering from lower eyelid surgery like?
Recovery from a lower eyelid surgery varies among patients depending on multiple factors including age, health, genetics and previous surgery. It is common for patients to develop bruising and swelling, the majority of the swelling goes away in two to three weeks, but some swelling can last for a longer period of time as every patient heals at different rates depending on age and skin type.
Heavy physical activity and sports are not recommended for the first week after surgery, however, normal activity (walking, shopping) is permitted. There are usually no bandages and showering is permitted the day after surgery. I will personally see you frequently in the post-operative period to monitor your healing and ensure you are on course.
