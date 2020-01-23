Dragonette Ltd. Hosts Opening Reception at El Paseo Showroom

Patrick Dragonette and Charles Tucker welcomed over 200 guests on Jan. 18 to celebrate the re-launch of their iconic showroom. Dragonette Ltd., a Los Angeles mainstay on La Cienega Boulevard for nearly 23 years.

Last summer, the couple made the decision to move to Palm Desert and landed on tony El Paseo Boulevard. The new location, in a 5,000 square foot building, was a diamond in the rough. It’s been reimagined and is now a glowing white cube where everything shines. Their new and larger showroom affords them space to include new product to their highly curated collection of top drawer midcentury modern furniture and accessories.

The soiree guest list included many of their El Paseo neighbors such as gallerist Melissa Morgan and boutique owner Debora Carrington, as well as friends both old and new. Bites and a signature cocktail were prepared by Todd Konkol Food. A swinging jazz trio added to the celebratory air.

“We are thrilled with the welcome here in the desert and look forward to our life here,” said Patrick.

Dragonette Ltd.

73710 El Paseo

Palm Desert, CA 90069

760-283-0404

dragonetteltd.com