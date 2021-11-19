Dynasty Tour Makes Palm Springs Stop

Was it challenging keeping a part of himself concealed?

“The few people who were aware of me, it was just fine,” he notes. “But I didn't feel cowardly. I didn’t feel brave. I felt that this is what I had to do — and I was right. By the way, I was outed. I didn’t ‘come out.’ I was outed four years ago by a journalist who I will not name because he doesn't deserve it. At the end of the interview, he asked me out for a date.”

He references Richard Chamberlain, who is, “remarkable for a number of reasons, but he’d said that because of the DNA of actors like him — and every actor on Dynasty — that we were blessed/cursed with good looks. Therefore, giving the context of the work, we were also the subject of fantasies. A lot of women, for instance, along with a lot of gay men, I assume, had fantasies about having sex with XYZ who they saw on the screen.

“So, you're very much part of people's lives, and Richard always thought, ‘Well, let people have their fantasies. Men, women,’” he adds. “And then when your day as that is done, go home. Richard came out in a memoir when he was 73. And I think that's the way to do it, really. At least it was then. Now, it doesn't matter so much. It just knocks me out that things now are so much easier. Think about it, Matthew Shephard was beaten to death because he was gay, and it's only 23 years ago when that happened. And that’s in this country.”