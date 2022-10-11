Editor’s Pick: Tacos and Mezcal

The pink neon sign at El Patrón in Palm Springs makes me smile each time I see it, and I feel compelled to snap a photo just about every visit: “Feed me tacos and tell me I’m pretty.”

If that’s not the ultimate fantasy, I don’t know what is. Especially these tacos. Although the plates traditionally come with two of a kind, my go-to order is one beer-battered cod on a flour tortilla and one grilled chicken on corn. The corn tortillas are handmade. The tacos come with a handful of chips and some salsa. And the best beverage to wash it all down with is a Lil Mamacita — a kicky cocktail with lots of lime and jalapeño.

If you want to order it my way, ask for mezcal instead of tequila and enjoy it alfresco on the patio to scope out the downtown crowds sauntering past your table. An added perk of this place? They cater to vegans and make a delectable grilled cauliflower taco that even carnivores can appreciate; they’ll also substitute a lettuce wrap if you’re watching your carbs. elpatronps.com

