When it was built in 1954, the Edris House must have appeared as if a spaceship had landed amongst the red-tiled roofs and white stucco haciendas that dotted the canyon. With its Jetsons roofline, a flying “V” suspended over clerestory windows held up by a massive stone fireplace, the home looks strikingly modern even today.

The client, William Edris and his wife, Marjorie, could afford to be bold. Having made their money in theaters and hotels in the Pacific Northwest, they began vacationing in Palm Springs in the late 1940s, keeping a small apartment in the same complex as the architect E. Stewart Williams and his wife, Mari. When the Edrises decided to build on a view plot up on Chino Canyon, Williams was the natural choice, despite his preference for the commercial architecture that helped define Palm Springs’ civic style.