Artist Christopher Turner unveiled his series of photographs called “Progress” at Eight4Nine Restaurant in Palm Springs. Set in the stark surroundings of the Salton Sea, the images capture subjects in corporate attire amid the ruins of the 1950s vacationland that continues to rot as the sea dries up.

Turner created the series “post-election as a response to the current political and social climate.” The images are striking for their depth of color and lighting, though he did not digitally manipulate them. Rather, the self-taught photographer used strobes and gels and shot at sunset and sunrise, on long exposures, to achieve the striking shadows and haunting skies.

The opening reception packed the lounge with many of the town’s boldface names, including Mayor Robert Moon, actress and chanteuse Bobbie Eakes, philanthropist Melissa Neiderman, actor Tristan Rogers and his wife Teresa Parkerson. Legendary author Armistead Maupin, Turner’s husband, hosted the event.