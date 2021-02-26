Eisenhower Health at 50: A Giving Spirit

Your brain gets credit when you make smart decisions. Nevertheless, people encourage you to “follow your heart.” And while the average human brain weighs more than four times the human heart, the latter organ beats the former as the muscular one.

The heart symbolizes goodness: Her heart is in the right place. He has a heart of gold. Have a heart. It also represents honesty: Cross my heart.

Primarily, it represents love. Witness heart-shaped boxes of candy on Valentine’s Day. The “I ❤ New York” ad campaign in 1977 ignited a lasting sticker trend allowing everyone to publically declare adoration for their city, pet, hobby, etc. And today’s catalog of emojis swells with heart shapes to express affection.

But, as Chris Isaak pointed out in his song “Heart Shaped World,” the symbolic core of emotions (sorry, brain) can mean trouble.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease accounts for one in four deaths nationwide. World Health Organization data echoes that grim statistic. In 2019, ischemic heart disease killed 8.9 million people worldwide, regardless of a country’s economic status. Strokes, a cardiovascular disease, came in as the second-leading cause of death, claiming 6.2 million victims. Statistics for 2020 will include COVID-19, but that category undoubtedly will include people with heart disease as a contributing factor.