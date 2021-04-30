A Lofty Trajectory

While deploying its range of services to neighborhoods from one end of the Coachella Valley to the other, Eisenhower Health has simultaneously consolidated doctors to expand its network of care through specialty clinics. Six years ago, for example, the nonprofit organization invited private-practice urologists to join as Eisenhower Medical Associates staff.

“There was a vision to have all the urologists in one place,” recounts Michael Sanford, M.D., one of four full-time physicians at Eisenhower Urology Specialty Clinic on the hospital campus. He notes the ease of access to state-of-the-art equipment and outpatient operating rooms within walking distance. “We are able to take care of pretty much the gamut of urology cases,” he says.

“From the standpoint of [primary-care] referrals, it’s nice to be in the Eisenhower system. And being in one place with my associates has been great, because we all have our own niches in urology,” attests John Faulkner, M.D., noting the flow of consultations allowed in one setting.

“When patients have urgent needs, they can get in to see the first-available urologist,” Sanford adds.

Some days, the clinic sees upwards of 100 patients, primarily insured by Medicare but as young as 18 years of age.

“We are ready to expand,” says Kevin Shandera, M.D. “We have a beautiful office that we moved into in 2019 and have almost outgrown it.”

In 2020, the group welcomed Geraldine Klein, M.D., whom Shandera mentions as subspecializing in robotic urology.

“Eisenhower having three robotic systems [for urological surgery use] is vital for developing our clinic. The combination of experienced clinic doctors and robotic surgery systems is very valuable for physician recruitment,” says Klein, who came aboard after completing a fellowship at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

“I don’t think we would have the robots without philanthropy,” Faulkner notes. “A lot of things we see around campus are related to donations. We don’t have a plaque for everything, but we know where we have benefited for sure.”

“Part of the annual-giving campaign involves new equipment,” Sanford says. “Our being together in one practice is one of the reasons we have current technology to benefit our patients.”