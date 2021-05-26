Like a Bridge Over Troubled Waters

At one end of the philanthropic span, people write checks with nary a thought to the finer points of their purpose. Eisenhower Health supporters anchor their giving at the opposite end.

“Healthcare is a big interest of ours, and we are actively involved in the causes to which we contribute,” Ken Novack says of himself and his wife, Deborah Schnitzer Novack. They have taken up the mantle of her parents, Gilbert and Thelma Schnitzer, who had a home at Tamarisk Country Club in Rancho Mirage and were active supporters of Coachella Valley organizations, including Eisenhower Health.

The couple not only directs much of Schnitzer/Novack Foundation’s money toward healthcare, but also participates in decision-making matters. Both served on the board of Oregon Health & Science University and Ken on the Napa Medical Research Foundation board of directors. Near their Bay Area and Napa Valley homes, Ken sits on the boards of California Pacific Medical Center and Deborah on the board of St. Helena Hospital. Near their Indian Wells residence, Ken serves on the boards of trustees and directors of Eisenhower Health and Deborah on the Eisenhower Health Foundation board of governors.

Nine months after dedication of the Eisenhower Lucy Curci Cancer Center in 2004 came the dedication of its Eisenhower Schnitzer/Novak Breast Center. A second breast center named for the major funders subsequently opened at Eisenhower George and Julia Argyros Health Center in La Quinta.