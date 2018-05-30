Portland, Oregon

Farmers markets are a dime a dozen in California, but for one of the nation’s most magnificent, get yourself to Portland on a Saturday morning. More than 140 farmers and artisan vendors make the trek from throughout the state and neighboring Washington to the campus of Portland State University for the city’s flagship market. You can easily lose yourself in the labyrinth of stalls overflowing with obscure heirloom beans, vertical farm-grown microgreens, ghost pepper jams, and freshly smoked local salmon. Be sure to seek out Southern-style Pine State Biscuits — this foodie favorite now has three brick-and-mortar locations and a national reputation, but its humble beginnings can be traced to the Portland market, where it still sets up a stall April to November, doling out fried-chicken-and-biscuit sandwiches.

stay at

Duniway Portland

Named for the 19th-century women’s rights advocate and journalist Abigail Duniway, the new hotel (just a half-mile from the market) features eclectic modern rooms with local artisan pieces and a selection of female-penned books from literary haunt Powell’s Books. If you’re looking for a market deep-dive, the hotel can send you off on an interactive tour with guide Allison Jones, a writer and farmers market connoisseur, who’ll show you around and share the scoop on area history. Chat with purveyors before heading back for a picnic of local goodies in the lobby. Later, check out the hotel restaurant, Jackrabbit, from Top Chef Masters champ Chris Cosentino, which boasts a meaty menu of pig’s ear appetizers, a hearty raw bar, and large-format feasts of braised rabbit and pin-bone steak.

get there

From Palm Springs International Airport (PSP), fly nonstop on United. If you’re living large, hire a private charter via Desert Jet to take you to Portland International Airport, 13 miles from downtown.