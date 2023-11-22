Explore the Beauty of Indian Canyons’ Coffman Trail in Palm Springs

It’s 8 a.m., and the glow on the chollas signals we’re among the first to enter the Indian Canyons. My partner Edgar and I have timed our mid-May hike to finish before the temperature rises even close to its afternoon highs. The new-to-us Coffman Trail, with its 400-foot elevation gain, promises a moderate challenge, and we want to keep it that way.

At this time of the year, the green of springtime still lingers on the landscape, but little snow remains on the surrounding San Jacinto Mountains, and the brittlebush is, well, brittle again. We’re wearing wide-brimmed hats and light, long-sleeve hiking shirts and carrying more water than we think we’ll need.

We park in the Murray Canyon lot and preview our route on the map, choosing to follow the trail clockwise for a workout on the way up and the rewarding palm oasis on the descent.