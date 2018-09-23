The homebuilder Far West Industries has been active in the desert for more than 20 years. Their mantra? “We build more than just homes, we turn dreams into reality.” If your dream for a new home includes voluminous rooms with high ceilings, an outdoor shower, and green building techniques, then you’ll want to tour the three model homes at Far West’s latest community, Icon.
“The homes at Icon offer a great view, solar power, a pool, and spa,” says sales representative Janet Perryman. “They’re completely move-in ready with no other items needed other than the buyer’s furniture. Far West really provides a complete turnkey home.”
The gated community in North Palm Springs will have four floor plans. The Citron has two master suites, plus an office/den, and two-and-a-half bathrooms in 1,558 square feet. Indigo has a similar layout but encompasses 1,738 square feet and has three full bathrooms. There are two size variations to the Ebony model — both have two master suites, a third bedroom, and three-and-a-half baths in either 1,945 or 2,040 square feet. All models are two stories and include an attached two-car garage.
“The homes’ architecture is very modern and urban,” Perryman says. Exteriors are low-maintenance stucco with a sand finish, and for the interiors, “Far West really wanted to hit the Palm Springs cool-vibe factor. They are fun, vibrant, different, and very upbeat — something a resort home should be, a little different from where people live now.”
The Indigo floor plan has two master suites, plus an office/den, and three bathrooms in 1,738 square feet.
Each of the four floor plans has two master suites with large walk-in closets, and all of the bedrooms have Shaw carpeting.
Each property will take full advantage of the desert’s penchant for indoor-outdoor living with walls of glass facing the homes’ patios and pool areas, which has the effect of making the living room feel more like a covered patio when the doors are all open.
Kitchens will be outfitted with Bosch 800 Series stainless steel appliances, a Grohe faucet, and an island with bar-height seating and waterfall edges. Additional features include quartz countertops, polished concrete floors on the first level, and pre-wired sound in the great room and for two outdoor speakers. Buyers can also choose their own flooring, countertops, upgrade the kitchen cabinets with glass inserts, and select audio/visual packages. On some lots, they can also add a pool cabana, guesthouse, or office.
Kitchens will be outfitted with Bosch 800 Series stainless steel appliances, a Grohe faucet, and an island with bar-height seating and waterfall edges.
A total of 46 houses are being built with completion estimated in 2019. Home prices start in the mid $500,000s.
For more information, contact Janet Perryman at 760-285-5912 or jperryman@farwestindustries.com.
Icon, 2705 Majestic Way, Palm Springs; iconpalmsprings.com
Depending on the size of the lot, buyers can add a pool cabana (shown here), guesthouse, or office.
Each home comes standard with its own private pool and spa.