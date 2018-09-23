The homebuilder Far West Industries has been active in the desert for more than 20 years. Their mantra? “We build more than just homes, we turn dreams into reality.” If your dream for a new home includes voluminous rooms with high ceilings, an outdoor shower, and green building techniques, then you’ll want to tour the three model homes at Far West’s latest community, Icon.

“The homes at Icon offer a great view, solar power, a pool, and spa,” says sales representative Janet Perryman. “They’re completely move-in ready with no other items needed other than the buyer’s furniture. Far West really provides a complete turnkey home.”