fashion-week-el-paseo-divas

Fashion Week El Paseo Divas Celebrate 2018 Event, May 15, 2018

Site Staff Current Digital, Social Scene

PHOTOGRAPHS BY LORETTA VLACH

The fashionable front row Fashion Week El Paseo Divas celebrated the close of this year’s event in grand style with a Greek dining experience at Koutouki Greek Estiatorio in Palm Desert.

The menu included a Greek salad, pita stuffed with rice and meat, grilled shrimp, stuffed grape leaves, lamb and chicken kabobs, and plenty of white and red wine from Greece.

Fashion Week El Paseo 2018 Diva sponsorship allows individuals the privilege of front row seats for all shows during Fashion Week El Paseo, attendance to special events, and a wonderful camaraderie of like-minded fashion enthusiasts.

Fashion Week El Paseo 2018
760-325-2333
fashionweekelpaseo.com