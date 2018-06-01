The fashionable front row Fashion Week El Paseo Divas celebrated the close of this year’s event in grand style with a Greek dining experience at Koutouki Greek Estiatorio in Palm Desert.

The menu included a Greek salad, pita stuffed with rice and meat, grilled shrimp, stuffed grape leaves, lamb and chicken kabobs, and plenty of white and red wine from Greece.

Fashion Week El Paseo 2018 Diva sponsorship allows individuals the privilege of front row seats for all shows during Fashion Week El Paseo, attendance to special events, and a wonderful camaraderie of like-minded fashion enthusiasts.