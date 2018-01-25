The elegant and architecturally dynamic home of Walter and Laura Neil served as the perfect backdrop to the Fashion Week El Paseo Kick-Off Reception Jan. 17 in La Quinta.

Positioned throughout the reception area of the home were mannequins dressed with the creative touch of Julie Frankel, Melinda Forbes, and Gigi Eckert. The trio made the trek from San Luis Obispo to bring pieces from their “Earth Gowns” collection, which is an ecletic mix of intricately designed dresses made from non-traditional materials such as recycled fabric and embroidery.

The exhibit will be part of Fashion Week El Paseo, which runs March 17-24.

Guests also enjoyed checking out the Neil’s impressive cooled wine room doused in a pink light.

Palm Desert Mayor Sabby Jonathon spoke of the city’s commitment to Fashion Week El Paseo, and noted the city recently extended its role as host of the event for the next six years.

Sponsors for the night included Raju and Jaishri Mehta of El Paseo Jewelers; Laura and Walter Neal of Franklin Loan Center; Mike and Rachel Weibel of indiGO Auto Group; Ryan and Amy Wilson of RBC Wealth Management, and Gabriel and Armida Aguirre of RBC Wealth Management.

Hideaway Catering provided the hors d’oeuvres.