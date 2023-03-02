Fashion Week El Paseo Will Open With Narces by Nikki Yassemi

The women’s collection Narces creates luxury eveningwear, cocktail, and bridal designs inspired by the romantic glamour and elegance of the mid-20th century with a bold, modern twist. The aesthetic juxtaposes classic and vintage mystique in a loud and opulent, yet sensual way.

Designer and creative director Nikki Wirthensohn Yassemi brings an international background to her spirited sensibility. She was born in Austria and grew up in Iran and the United Kingdom before moving to Canada, where the brand is designed and made.

In her Fashion Week El Paseo 2023 collection, strong silhouettes and structures accentuate elements that yield powerful, superhero-inspired looks injected with a hyper-feminine feel. Ensembles are meant to be worn and styled in different ways to show individuality, from a voluminous-sleeve organza gown, which doubles as an overcoat, to a dress that transforms into four separate pieces.

Expect an ethereal-meets-supernatural feel for this opening-night extravaganza, with textural, hand-embellished details that are poised to stun.