Feminist histories of the Golden Age of entertainment, particularly those that have gone underreported, take the spotlight in a large amount of Leslie Zemeckis’s creative work. My, how it shines ever so brightly in the author-actress-filmmaker’s latest endeavor, Feuding Fan Dancers: Faith Bacon, Sally Rand, and the Golden Age of the Showgirl.

Feuding Fan Dancers … unearths the lost stories of Bacon and Rand, two celebrated women from the early 20th Century who each claimed to be the inventor of the notorious fan dance.

No word yet if Zemeckis, the wife of famed director Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future, Forest Gump, Allied, and the upcoming Welcome to Marwen), would ever team with TV titan Ryan Murphy for a future round of Feud, however Leslie Zemeckis’s literary endeavor is quite compelling, which makes her book signing at Just Fabulous on Nov. 10 in Palm Springs all the more appealing.