Fig + Nash Owners Bring Italian Elegance to El Paseo

A glamorous excursion aboard the Orient Express led to an impromptu buying trip for a Palm Desert showroom, which led to a piu grande passion for all things Italian. As they say in Italy, “Da cosa nasce cosa.” (In essence: one thing leads to another.)

The progression for Fig + Nash owners and interior designers Mick Fox and Dino Raimondi was as natural as an Aperol spritz in the afternoon. Raimondi has 100 percent Italian ancestry, and given that the couple’s sojourn was a belated honeymoon, they had stars in their eyes from the moment they flew to Paris, hopped on the train for the 27 hours to Venice, and continued from Venice to Florence before returning home.

The designers were happily romanced by all the finer things Italy had to show them. Between soaking up the culture, cuisine, and quintessentially Italian cocktails, they visited the Ginori atelier, where Manufactory artisans have produced homewares by hand since 1735. “They’re all wearing white smocks,” Fox says, “and some represent the eighth generation in their family to be an artisan for Ginori.” A subsequent trip to Sicily left the duo feeling like honorary citizens, eager to share their finds with shoppers and clients.

Their new shipment from Ginori has landed, joined by custom pillows fashioned from Fortuny fabrics and works by L.A.-based Italian artist Mattia Biagi. Salute!