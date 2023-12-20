Midcentury Architect Albert Frey Also Designed Furniture

In 1931, when architect Albert Frey designed the Aluminaire House — a socialism-inspired prototype of a prefab domicile — the Swiss transplant didn’t stop at its lofty modular spaces, steel posts, ribbon windows, and aluminum cladding. Frey also designed a little-known collection of furniture to align with the Aluminaire’s progressive virtues.

Frey’s never-manufactured trappings for Aluminaire exist only in archival sketches. A dining table with a retractable linoleum or rubber top would have, as Frey scholar Joseph Rosa describes, “rolled up like a window shade” into the base of a glass cabinet. The cabinet reminds Jon Michael Schwarting, co-founder of the Aluminaire Foundation, of “the pie display at a diner.” A vanity bench with a stripped-down, French empire-style base was specified with a saddle of “endless towel,” or what looks like a terry-cloth fan belt, to keep things tidy. The “bedroom stool” of Frey’s imagination was engineered with a spiral base.

For many architects, limiting their design and drafting skills to buildings may not only be akin to damming a roaring torrent of creativity, but also an issue of pride. After all, bequeathing an entire aesthetic and ideology to mortal clients can be a chilling prospect. The New York Times cited the plight of Frey forebears Mies van der Rohe, Alvar Aalto, and Le Corbusier: “They defined a new architectural style by experimenting with innovative materials and construction techniques to create light, open-plan buildings,” the article explains. “Yet most furniture was still made by hand in the dark, ornate 19th-century aesthetic. Unable to find furniture that suited their architecture, the early modernists designed their own.”

Schwarting and Rosa agree that Frey’s collection for Aluminaire was more erudite and experimental than playful or quirky, attributing his interest in furniture to an early-career stint as a draftsman in Le Corbusier’s Paris office from 1927 to 1930. “While Albert was there, he would have seen the furniture prototypes by Le Corbusier and [Parisian designer] Charlotte Perriand,” Schwarting says. While a 1931 sketch specifies that the inflatable seat and lounge in Frey’s Aluminaire collection were “based on rubber toys and pads,” the forms are clearly inspired by Perriand and Le Corbusier’s iconic chaise and Grand Confort cube chair from 1928.