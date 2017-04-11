FIND Food Bank recently partnered with Whole Foods in Palm Desert and Whole Foods Ambassador Chef Melissa King, who conducted a cooking demonstration of chicken stew made from signature staple items found in many households March 23 at the food bank’s Indio headquarters.

The audience was comprised of representatives from affiliate food banks in the Coachella Valley and high desert communities. The goal was to use King’s cooking demonstration as a visual by Food Bank personnel to show food recipients how to make healthy meals and stretch their limited resources.

The event was a precursor to King’s appearance at Palm Desert Food & Wine, which donated $5 per ticket sold to FIND Food Bank. In turn, FIND Food Bank can turn every dollar into seven meals, or 35 meals for $5.

Lisa Houston, CEO and president of FIND Food Bank, said the money raised from Palm Desert Food & Wine would go toward their Kids Summer Feeding Program and Kids Markets. “That’s how we’re going to get to the next generation and start breaking the cycle of poverty,” Houston said.

King served samples of the chicken stew to the audience, and spoke on Whole Foods’ commitment to being active in the communities it serves, and answered questions about the recipe.

FIND Food Bank

83775 Citrus Ave.

Indio, CA 92201

760-775-3663

www.findfoodbank.org

Photography by Loretta Vlach