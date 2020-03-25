Fit In 42 Offers Free Access to Workout App

Coachella Valley’s Fit In 42 is offers free access to its online fitness app with daily workouts to help keep people active and healthy during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order.

“Keeping your body moving and maintaining a healthy lifestyle is key to keeping spirits up, reducing stress and combating illness,” said Fit In 42 co-founder and CEO Gerry Washack. “We are all going to be at home for the foreseeable future. Fit In 42 wants to help our community through this time together.”

To sign up for the free workout app, go to fitin42.com/athome. For more information about the club, go to fitin42.com.

The app is filled with daily workouts that can be completed at home, any time, with little or no equipment necessary. New workouts created by Fit In 42 coaches are added every day, with guidance videos on how to complete each exercise. The app provides accountability by offering messaging with a Fit In 42 coach, daily nutrition and exercise goals, progress and achievement updates, and email reminders. More than 900 people have already registered to participate.

The club is also offering the option to become a member for the month. Members receive access to the gym’s online live workouts, where coaches lead a workout via video conference call twice a day.

“The membership option allows participants to interact with their coach, and receive encouragement and guidance, just as if you were in a class at the gym,” said Washack.