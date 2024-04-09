Five Home Showroom Furnishings You Need at Home

Lyon Outdoor Dining.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY PATRICK KETCHUM
“The challenge with being a designer is that you end up liking various styles and motifs, and you end up liking a lot of things,” says Kevin Kemper, co-owner of H3K Home + Design with his partner, Howard Hawkes. “So, for us, it was more about editing and deciding on the direction.”
The direction they landed on for their Charles Du Bois–designed home, built in 1963 by the Alexander Construction Company, took time to materialize. They purchased the house in 2010 and waited more than a decade to dig in, following their own advice. The designers encourage clients to get to know a house before jumping into a major redo, and they did the same, completing the four-bedroom home in time to open its doors as a Modernism Week “featured home” in 2022.
“We wanted a different look for us, because most people who come in the showroom think everything we do is color, color, color. Which is wonderful and, of course, we love that. But here the color is a little more subdued,” Kemper says. “Our vibe at this house is probably more late-’60s to mid-’70s, and it’s more earthy than the Atomic era of the ’50s and ’60s.”
The original tongue-and-groove ceilings and brawny rock fireplace seem to ask for some earthiness in the design. “Especially since we’re right up against the mountains,” Kemper adds. “You walk out of the house and you’re looking right at nature. We’re at the edge of civilization, for better or for worse.”
About 80 percent of their furniture picks came from their own showroom. Their favorite pieces, a few featured here, tend to be customers’ favorites, too.
Capsule-Shaped Outdoor Dining Table
The pool area finds continuity with the home and uniformity in its own design. A capsule-shaped bench and a small, round side table from the same collection join the Lyon Dining Table outdoors. “We have a capsule-shape motif going through the whole design of the house,” Kemper says. “This outdoor-rated dining table ties into that motif and mimics a planter that holds two palm trees. It has a cool, fluted base, and the top is almost like a poured terrazzo. All three pieces are made of concrete — not so heavy that you can’t move them, but heavy enough so the wind doesn’t take ’em off and give them to your neighbor. You have to think about that in the desert, where we have 60-mile-an-hour winds.”
Also in the showroom: Throw pillows; table lamps; woven rope dining chairs.
Vegan leather counter stools.
Vegan Leather COUNTER Stools
Stability and contrast stack up in these supportive, all-one-piece stools. “We wanted something with a little back support that would contrast the walnut of the dark lower cabinet. These are a nice taupe color, also available in black, so if you have a white kitchen, they pop there too instead of blending in, white on white on white. We’re not big fans of bar stools that have hydraulics. You always end up having stools at different heights, and it becomes a chaotic mess.”
Also in the showroom: Fruit towers for filling up as a collected centerpiece.
VEGAN LEATHER Swivel Chairs
The Vind side chairs function as dining chairs for flawless entry and exit. “These are nice because they swivel, so it’s easy to talk to the person next to you. They’re vegan leather with steel legs, so they’re also easy to clean. The great thing is, because we have a rug underneath our dining table, it’s easy to get in and out. Instead of having to push, you swivel around and stand up. They’re certainly not midcentury modern, but there’s a midcentury modern vibe about them.”
Also in the showroom: Midcentury-style dining table bases (reminiscent of the Chase Bank on Palm Canyon Drive) to create a custom dining table.
The Colin bed.
Boucle Upholstered Bed
They saved the best for their guests: a perfectly nubby bed with soft corners and an even softer fabric. Shown in a queen size, it also comes in king and in a dark grey velvet. “It’s nice to have a bedframe where the lower frame isn’t made of wood. So, if you sideswipe it, you don’t bruise your shin. We did a little more color than we normally would to liven it up and make it a cheery, fun guest room. The Colin Bed is neutral though, and we love the design. It’s soft and, especially on a winter’s day when it’s a little cloudy, you want to cozy up in it.”
Also in the showroom: Petite two-drawer nightstands.
Diablo chairs.
Diablo Chairs
The little horns atop these teak-framed chairs with cord seats give their name away. “They have a midcentury modern flair but with a modern twist. The lines of the chair seem very midcentury modern, but the Diablo horns give them a little more of an edge.” The pair of conversation pieces, they attest, are also “surprisingly comfortable” and have a light appearance that lets them “float in the space.”
Also in the showroom: Marble coffee table; wall mirrors for rotating and grouping.