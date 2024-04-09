Five Home Showroom Furnishings You Need at Home

“The challenge with being a designer is that you end up liking various styles and motifs, and you end up liking a lot of things,” says Kevin Kemper, co-owner of H3K Home + Design with his partner, Howard Hawkes. “So, for us, it was more about editing and deciding on the direction.”

The direction they landed on for their Charles Du Bois–designed home, built in 1963 by the Alexander Construction Company, took time to materialize. They purchased the house in 2010 and waited more than a decade to dig in, following their own advice. The designers encourage clients to get to know a house before jumping into a major redo, and they did the same, completing the four-bedroom home in time to open its doors as a Modernism Week “featured home” in 2022.

“We wanted a different look for us, because most people who come in the showroom think everything we do is color, color, color. Which is wonderful and, of course, we love that. But here the color is a little more subdued,” Kemper says. “Our vibe at this house is probably more late-’60s to mid-’70s, and it’s more earthy than the Atomic era of the ’50s and ’60s.”

The original tongue-and-groove ceilings and brawny rock fireplace seem to ask for some earthiness in the design. “Especially since we’re right up against the mountains,” Kemper adds. “You walk out of the house and you’re looking right at nature. We’re at the edge of civilization, for better or for worse.”

About 80 percent of their furniture picks came from their own showroom. Their favorite pieces, a few featured here, tend to be customers’ favorites, too.

Capsule-Shaped Outdoor Dining Table

The pool area finds continuity with the home and uniformity in its own design. A capsule-shaped bench and a small, round side table from the same collection join the Lyon Dining Table outdoors. “We have a capsule-shape motif going through the whole design of the house,” Kemper says. “This outdoor-rated dining table ties into that motif and mimics a planter that holds two palm trees. It has a cool, fluted base, and the top is almost like a poured terrazzo. All three pieces are made of concrete — not so heavy that you can’t move them, but heavy enough so the wind doesn’t take ’em off and give them to your neighbor. You have to think about that in the desert, where we have 60-mile-an-hour winds.”

Also in the showroom: Throw pillows; table lamps; woven rope dining chairs.