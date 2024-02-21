How to Shop Local for Your Home Décor in Greater Palm Springs

Designer Michelle Boudreau has been around the world, and she knows how to shop it. Many of her best finds, however, surface in Palm Springs, where she opened her design studio in the Uptown Design District earlier this year. For her clients’ projects, she sources from local, independent retailers for furnishings and objects as well as from local artists and artisans for custom paintings and sculpture, woodwork, millwork, and upholstery.

“Palm Springs is a playground of vintage décor shopping, steeped with a plethora of amazing boutiques,” the avid traveler says. “From flea-market finds to elevated, high-end designer pieces, it’s all available at your fingertips.”

This assertion comes from a talent who applied her education in fine art to a 20-year career in creative direction and retail design before pivoting to interiors. The decade she spent living, working, and traveling in some of Europe’s most design-forward cities, including London, Paris, and Tokyo, remains a powerful influence, rivaled only by the desert environs. A global blend of art, culture, music, and fashion influences her work.